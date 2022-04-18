Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.2113 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,336,000 after purchasing an additional 225,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 102,711 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.