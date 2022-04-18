HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.59 Million

Brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will report $202.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.14 million to $208.30 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $184.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $825.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $828.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $894.93 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $913.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthEquity.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.
Shares of HQY stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
