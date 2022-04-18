HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.59 Million

Brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will report $202.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.14 million to $208.30 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $184.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $825.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $828.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $894.93 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $913.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

