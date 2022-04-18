Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $46.12 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 28,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

