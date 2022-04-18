HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HEI opened at $147.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEICO (HEI)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.