HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in HEICO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after buying an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $37,244,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEI opened at $147.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.