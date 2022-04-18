Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSII opened at $39.46 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $773.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

