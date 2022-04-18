Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $782.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.