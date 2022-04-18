Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target Increased to $7.25 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $6.30 to $7.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s current price.

HLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $782.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.