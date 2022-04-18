Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Update

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HMTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $180.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,584.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 387,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

