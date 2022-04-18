Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Hempstract has a beta of -7.65, meaning that its share price is 865% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hempstract and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy -9.35% -91.96% 17.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hempstract and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential downside of 10.40%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Hempstract.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hempstract and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.77 -$32.07 million ($0.84) -8.24

Hempstract has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplify Energy.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Hempstract on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hempstract Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

