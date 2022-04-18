Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.77 billion and the highest is $6.85 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $28.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 billion to $28.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 754,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 261,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 156,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

