Hexcel (HXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Hexcel has set its FY22 guidance at $1.00-$1.24 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HXL opened at $56.22 on Monday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

