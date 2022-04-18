HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

DINO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

DINO opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.65. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

