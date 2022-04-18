HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $50.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

