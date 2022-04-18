HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HHLA stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. 3,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. HH&L Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.23.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in HH&L Acquisition by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 326,561 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HH&L Acquisition (Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.