HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HHLA stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. 3,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. HH&L Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.23.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
About HH&L Acquisition (Get Rating)
HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HH&L Acquisition (HHLA)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.