Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.67 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $47,147,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

