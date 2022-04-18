Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $11.04. 47,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

