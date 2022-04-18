Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

HIMS stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.18.

In other news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

