HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.
Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86. HireRight has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.
HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
