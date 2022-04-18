HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86. HireRight has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

