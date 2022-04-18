Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $799.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCXLF. HSBC cut Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.10) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,177 ($15.34)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.57) to GBX 1,027 ($13.38) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Monday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

