HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HomeStreet stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $910.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

