HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 320.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF remained flat at $$55.25 during midday trading on Monday. HORIBA has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81.

Get HORIBA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.