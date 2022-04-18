HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 320.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HORIBA from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

HRIBF remained flat at $$55.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. HORIBA has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

