Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

