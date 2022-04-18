Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of HSON traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.50. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.