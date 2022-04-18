Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of HUMRF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.24. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,078. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.
About Hummingbird Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.