Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HUMRF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.24. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,078. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

