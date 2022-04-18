Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($3.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.31.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

