i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIIV. BTIG Research dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. 51,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

