IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Update

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE IAA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,276. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. IAA has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other IAA news, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

