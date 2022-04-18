IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.
IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 232,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 389,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.
About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
