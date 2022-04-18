IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Cut to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMG. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.18.

Shares of TSE:IMG traded down C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,187. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.76. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.1403057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

