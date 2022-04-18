IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,263,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 1,618,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.1 days.

IDXAF stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.88. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 130.02%.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.