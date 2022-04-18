IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $231.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $244.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s current price.
IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.15.
IDEX stock opened at $190.56 on Monday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 648.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IDEX (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.