IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $231.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $244.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s current price.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.15.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock opened at $190.56 on Monday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.53.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 648.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.