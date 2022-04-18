Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $202.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

NYSE ITW opened at $196.27 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

