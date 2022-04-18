IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $24.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.84 on Friday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About IMAX (Get Rating)
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.
