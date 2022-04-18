Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $56,001.47. Following the sale, the executive now owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,488.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,797 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,358 shares of company stock worth $4,853,111 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 28.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PI opened at $50.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

