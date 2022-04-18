Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $26.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.97.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:IRT opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 111,942 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 157.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,323,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

