Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBTX opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,044,000 after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 42,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

