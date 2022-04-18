Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.17 ($46.93).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFXA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

