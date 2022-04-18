Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to post sales of $70.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $70.23 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $293.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.53 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $318.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:III opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 206,017 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

