Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.44 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

