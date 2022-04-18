InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 178.63% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,385. InMode has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.92.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.
About InMode (Get Rating)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
