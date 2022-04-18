InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 178.63% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,385. InMode has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InMode by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after purchasing an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.