InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. InMode has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after buying an additional 1,185,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in InMode by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in InMode by 2,800.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 352,336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 26,633.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 346,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 225,192 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.