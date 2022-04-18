INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Short Interest Update

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Shares of VATE stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.00. INNOVATE has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of INNOVATE by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 64,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of INNOVATE by 1,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

