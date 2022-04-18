Innovative International Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 25th (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Innovative International Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 25th. Innovative International Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Innovative International Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:IOACU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. Innovative International Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

