Insider Buying: AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Purchases 4,100 Shares of Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $11,193.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,050 shares in the company, valued at $415,096.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00.

OTCMKTS:AMPG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,113. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AmpliTech Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AmpliTech Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Friday, February 25th.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

