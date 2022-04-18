Insider Buying: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $680.00. 818,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $739.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

