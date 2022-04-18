Insider Buying: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Francis Tang purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DIOD traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.12. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Diodes by 1,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

