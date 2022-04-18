Insider Buying: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Acquires 650 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 142,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,878. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

