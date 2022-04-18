Insider Buying: FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE – Get Rating) Director Donal Carroll bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,514.53.
Donal Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Donal Carroll bought 10,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $13,300.00.
FSD Pharma Company Profile
