Insider Buying: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Director Annemarie Turnbull bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,040.

TSE HPS.A traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307. The firm has a market cap of C$162.86 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.91. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

